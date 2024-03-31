Gas supply suspended in these Dhaka areas today

Gas supply will remain suspended for emergency work on pipeline for 4 hours - from 10 am to 2 pm - in several Dhaka areas today.

The areas where gas supply is suspended include Khilgaon, Nandipara, Bashabo, Madartek, Goran, Sipahibagh, Rampura, Banasree, Mugda and Manda.

Adjacent areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd said, regretting the temporary inconvenience.