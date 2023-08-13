Gas supply shortage: More than 200 agitating consumers gather at Titas office

About 200 residential customers of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited gathered in front of its Savar zonal office today to protest ongoing gas shortage in the area.

Residents of a few areas, including Panpara, Nayapara and Dattapara of Savar's Tetuljhora Union surrounded the zonal office of Titas in Shimultala area of Savar, around 11am on Sunday (13 August) braving the rain.

They left the area after Titas authorities promised to solve the problem within the next week.

Masud Rana Mintu, member of Ward No. 1 of Tetuljhora Union, led the protest.

He said, "There has been a severe gas shortage in our area for the last three-four years. Gas is available at night but not during the day. So, we were forced to protest today by besieging the Titas office demanding gas."

Abu Saleh Md Khademuddin, manager of Savar Zonal Office of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, told The Business Standard, "Aggrieved customers gathered here, we talked to them, assured them that we will conduct an internal survey in the next week to see what their problems are.

"But the fact is, though there is no gas supply during the day, they do get gas at night. So, there is no problem in the connection line. The problem is lack of supply compared to demand. So, this problem cannot be solved unless the supply is increased."

Md Khademuddin also said, "Savar and Manikganj areas are basically at the very end of our source line due to which the gas pressure is very low in this area.

"Moreover, our main priority now is the industry, so if there is any decision regarding the residential sector, it has to come from a higher level. We will inform our higher authority and also survey if there is any problem in our line here."