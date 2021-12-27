Gas supply to remain suspended in southern part of city Tuesday

Gas supply will remain suspended in several areas of Dhaka South City Corporation for 12 hours from 9am Tuesday for emergency tie-in work of gas pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, the areas where gas supply will remain off for all kinds of customers include North Circular Road, Bhuter Gali, Hatirpool, Central Road, and Free School Street.

The consumers in adjoining areas may suffer from low pressure in gas supply, said the Titas.

