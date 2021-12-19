Gas supply to remain suspended in southern part of city Monday

Gas supply to different areas in the southern part of the city will remain suspended for four hours from 12pm to 4pm on Monday for relocation of gas pipeline under Padma Bridge Project.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, the areas where gas supply will remain off for all kinds of customers include Muradpur, Shyampur, Zurain, Postagola Cantonment and Faridabad.

The consumers in adjoining areas may suffer from low pressure in gas supply, said the Titas.