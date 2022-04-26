Gas supply to remain suspended in Savar for 48 hours from Eid night

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 05:48 pm

Related News

Gas supply to remain suspended in Savar for 48 hours from Eid night

Titas to suspend gas supply to repair the transmission lines

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 05:48 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended in Dhaka's Savar area for 48 hours from 10pm on Eid day.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has decided to suspend gas supply to repair the transmission lines.

Engr Abu Sadat Md Sayem, manager of Titas zonal office in Savar told The Business Standard on Tuesday (26 April) afternoon that according to a schedule issued by Petrobangla, gas supply would be halted in all parts of Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur's Kashimpur area for emergency maintenance work on the gas transmission pipelines.

"Gas supply to customers of all classes will be cut off for 48 hours starting 10pm on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr," Sayem said.

The Savar zonal office source of Titas said that the zone currently has a total of 51,000 residential customers as well as 1,500 commercial customers including industrial plants.

The Titas official further said that gas supply will also remain suspended in Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila as per the Petrobangla schedule.

After the maintenance work, the supply would be restored as earlier, he added.

Top News

Gas supply suspended / Titas / Savar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

7h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

8h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

20h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

57m | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

57m | Videos
Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

1h | Videos
Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?