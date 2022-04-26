Gas supply to remain suspended in Savar for 48 hours from Eid night

Gas supply will remain suspended in Dhaka's Savar area for 48 hours from 10pm on Eid day.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has decided to suspend gas supply to repair the transmission lines.

Engr Abu Sadat Md Sayem, manager of Titas zonal office in Savar told The Business Standard on Tuesday (26 April) afternoon that according to a schedule issued by Petrobangla, gas supply would be halted in all parts of Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur's Kashimpur area for emergency maintenance work on the gas transmission pipelines.

"Gas supply to customers of all classes will be cut off for 48 hours starting 10pm on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr," Sayem said.

The Savar zonal office source of Titas said that the zone currently has a total of 51,000 residential customers as well as 1,500 commercial customers including industrial plants.

The Titas official further said that gas supply will also remain suspended in Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila as per the Petrobangla schedule.

After the maintenance work, the supply would be restored as earlier, he added.