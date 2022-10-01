Gas supply to remain suspended in Gulshan, some parts of Dhaka for 11hrs

Gas supply will remain suspended in parts of Dhaka for 11 hours -- from 2pm on Saturday to 1am on Sunday -- for emergency repair works.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply to all categories of customers will be suspended include Tejgaon, Mohakhali, Gulshan, Banani, Natunbazar and Badda Khil Barirtech.

Consumers in areas in the vicinity may experience low pressure in gas supply during the period, Titas said in a press release.