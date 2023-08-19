Gas supply to remain off in Banani area Sunday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 2 hours from 2 pm to 4 pm at Babani area in the city on Sunday.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited in a public notice informed that the gas supply will remain off for two hours for all the consumers in the Babani area for emergency gas pipe replacement works.

During the period, the consumers at the adjoining areas may suffer low pressure problem in their gas supply, said Titas Gas regretting the inconvenience.