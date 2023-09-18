Gas supply to remain off for 12 hours in parts of Narayanganj, Munshiganj Tuesday

Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected
Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended for 12 hours in different areas in Narayanganj and Munshiganj districts on Tuesday for pipeline installation work.

According to a public notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain off from 10am to 10pm on Tuesday for all kinds of consumers include Godhnail, Enayetnagar, Boubazar, Lakibazar, Hajiganj, Wabdapul, Kaiyumpur, Fatulla, Santapur, Jail Khana area, from Hajiganj Junction to Shibu Market to Post Office Road in Narayanganj.

Besides, Panchbati, Maizdair, Izdair, Chajara, Khanpur, Killarpool, Talla, Qutubail, Dharmaganj, Takkarmath, Pagla, Chitashal, Delpara, Jalkuri, Nayamati, Dapa Idrakpur, Bhuigarh, Qutubpur Union and surrounding areas, Dhaka Match, Senpur, Moktarpur, Narayanganj Bscic area, area from Kashipur Union to Moktarpur via Panchabati, area from Dharmaganj, Shirangaon, Siddhirganj, Adamji, Sahebpara, Mijmiji areas will have no gas during the period.

Regretting the temporary inconvenience, the Titas gas said apart from the mentioned areas, the adjoining areas Siddhirganj and Fatulla police stations, around Munshiganj and Narayanganj cities may experience low pressure in gas supply as well.

