Gas supply to remain off for 10hrs in Kalabagan, Panthapath areas tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 06:23 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital for 10 hours (from 10am to 8pm) tomorrow (11 July) for emergency works in the gas pipeline.

According to the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain off include Kalabagan, Kathalbagan, East Rajabazar, Green Road and Panthapath.

There may be low gas pressure in the surrounding areas during that time, said a Titas press release issued today (10 July).

Titas Gas authority sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.

Titas is regularly working on gas pipeline renovation, requiring occasional shutdowns of gas supply to different areas.
 

Illustration: TBS

