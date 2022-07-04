Gas supply disruption hampering electricity production: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that electricity production is being hampered due to lack of gas supply.

This power shortage is causing load-shedding in various parts of the country, said the minister in a Facebook post on Sunday (3 July).

The electricity production will return to normal once gas supply is increased, he added.

The high price of fuel and supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war has affected Bangladesh like all other countries of the world, said the state minister while apologising for the temporary inconvenience.