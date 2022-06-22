Gas supply disruption halts production in 200 Narayanganj factories

Once graduated, Bangladesh’s RMG sector will face significant preference erosion in the EU market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Production in 200 Narayanganj-based factories has been halted for the last five days due to lack of gas supply as there was disruption in the distribution line of Titas Gas on last Friday.

A fire broke out as a gas pipeline burst during the piling work of Hamza Fashion, an under-construction factory of Palmal group inside Adamjee EPZ in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, on Friday.

The fire was brought under control with the efforts of eight units of fire service.

Titas authorities cut off the gas supply from the main gas line to avoid further danger.

However, about 200 factories in Narayanganj get gas supply from this line, most of which may miss their shipment deadline for failing to produce goods as per their plans, said industry leaders.

Shahid Alam, director of Shah Fateullah Textile Mills Ltd said, the fire accident took place last Friday and even after five days gas pressure is still zero.

"My factory has almost stopped running which will cause massive production loss," he added.

Talking to The Business Standard Md Imam Uddin Sheikh, deputy managing director (Regional Marketing Division-Narayanganj) at Titas Gas Ltd said, "We are working hard for the last five days to repair the line. Unfortunately, we have not been able to find out the damaged pipeline yet."

He furthered that a piling rig machine sank into the ground which takes time to recover.

"Our team is working 24 hours to repair this line as soon as possible," assured Md Imam Uddin Sheikh.