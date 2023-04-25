Gas supply back to normal, light gas stoves without worry: Titas

Residents of some areas of Dhaka city complained of gas smell on Monday (24 April) around 11:00pm.

Immediately after receiving complaints, 14 emergency teams of Titas visited the areas and advised people not to panic, Titas said in a statement on Tuesday (25 April).

After lowering pressure from District Regulating Stations that supply gas to Dhaka, the situation came back to normal within a short time, it said.

It should be noted that during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, due to the closure of industries and factories and low demand for gas in Dhaka city, the pressure in the gas lines becomes higher than usual.

"At present, the gas supply of Dhaka city is normal. The general public is being advised to use gas stoves without panic," reads the statement.