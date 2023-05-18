Gas pipeline in Chattogram catches fire, 2 units working to douse flames

A gas pipeline near the Department of Environment in Chattogram's Pahartali area caught fire this morning. Two units of the fire service are working to douse the flame.

"The fire started around 9am on Thursday (18 May). Two fire service units are working to control the fire," Chattogram Fire Service Assistant Director Abdul Malek told The Business Standard.

He said that the fire service received information about the fire at 9:15am.

However, the cause of the fire is not yet known