Gas line leak reported in capital's Gandaria area

A leakage in a gas line connection has been reported in the capital's Gandaria area this morning.

"A team of fire service and civil defence rushed to the Gendaria area after getting a call about gas leakage in the area," Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Md Shahjahan Shikder told The Business Standard on Monday (1 May).

Two units of firefighters reached the scene at around 9:30am, he added.

"As there were not any incidents of fire, the team came back and informed the matter to the Titas Gas authorities," the official further said.