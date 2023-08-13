Gas explosion leaves six burnt in Ashulia

Bangladesh

UNB
13 August, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 02:29 pm

Related News

Gas explosion leaves six burnt in Ashulia

UNB
13 August, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 02:29 pm
Six people, including two women, sustained severe burn injuries in a gas explosion in Ashulia last night. Photo: UNB
Six people, including two women, sustained severe burn injuries in a gas explosion in Ashulia last night. Photo: UNB

Six people, including two women, sustained severe burn injuries in a gas explosion in Ashulia last night.

The injured Kamala Begum, 50; Sabina Begum, 40; Sadikul Islam, 28; Hashem Ali, 45; Nazrul Islam, 45; and Mohsin, 27, were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka and are undergoing treatment there.

Dr Md Tarikul Islam, resident surgeon of the institute, said Kamala sustained 20 percent burns, Sabina 50, Sadikul 50, Hashem 45, Nazrul, 45 and Mohsin, 10 percent.

Sabina's husband Motaleb Hossain said he heard a blast when he returned home in the Naya Nagar area of Ashulia around 8:30 pm.

Soon after, a fire broke out, he said.

Initially the injured, including his wife, were rushed to a local hospital and later they were shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around12 am, Motaleb said, adding that he could not confirm the source of the fire.

Pranab Chowdhury, senior station officer of Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ), said on information a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and doused the fire later.

He assumed that the blast occurred from a gas leak.

Top News

Ashulia / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

11h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

11h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free