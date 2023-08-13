Gas explosion leaves six burnt in Ashulia

Six people, including two women, sustained severe burn injuries in a gas explosion in Ashulia last night. Photo: UNB

Six people, including two women, sustained severe burn injuries in a gas explosion in Ashulia last night.

The injured Kamala Begum, 50; Sabina Begum, 40; Sadikul Islam, 28; Hashem Ali, 45; Nazrul Islam, 45; and Mohsin, 27, were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka and are undergoing treatment there.

Dr Md Tarikul Islam, resident surgeon of the institute, said Kamala sustained 20 percent burns, Sabina 50, Sadikul 50, Hashem 45, Nazrul, 45 and Mohsin, 10 percent.

Sabina's husband Motaleb Hossain said he heard a blast when he returned home in the Naya Nagar area of Ashulia around 8:30 pm.

Soon after, a fire broke out, he said.

Initially the injured, including his wife, were rushed to a local hospital and later they were shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around12 am, Motaleb said, adding that he could not confirm the source of the fire.

Pranab Chowdhury, senior station officer of Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ), said on information a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and doused the fire later.

He assumed that the blast occurred from a gas leak.