Two people, husband and wife, have been killed following a gas cylinder explosion in the capital's Bhatara area.

As per sources, the incident took place during the early hours of Thursday, confirmed Bhatara police station OC Muhammad Asaduzzaman.

The deceased are – Abdul Majid Shikder, 72, and his wife Taslima Begum, 48.

The dead bodies have been sent to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.