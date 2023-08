A blast from a cylinder gas leak killed a person in Chattogram today.

"The accident took place around 2am on Monday (28 August) in South Halisahar area," Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Police Outpost Incharge (SI) Noor Alam Ashek told The Business Standard.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Khalek, 65. His wife Anwara Begum (60), who was burnt in the accident, has been admitted to CMCH..