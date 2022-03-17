Gas cylinder blast claims lives of two sisters in B’baria

Two sisters succumbed to burn injuries resulting from a gas cylinder blast at their house in Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar upazila.

The incident took place at Lapang village, Nabinagar in the early hours of Thursday (17 March).

The deceased were identified as Jamila Khatun, 65, wife of Hashem Miah of Lapang village and Hena Begum, 60, wife of Nurul Islam of Nabipur village.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Nabinagar Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aminur Rashid said, "The two sisters, Jamila and Hena, went to the kitchen in the morning to cook. A leak in the gas pipe resulted in the explosion when they turned on the stove."

"They were taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital where Jamila succumbed to her injuries and Hena was sent to Dhaka for treatment but she died on the way," the OC informed.