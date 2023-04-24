Gas cylinder blast burns 5 members of a family in Chattogram

Five members of a family sustained burn injuries after the gas cylinder of a CNG-run autorickshaw exploded near Shah Amanat Bridge area of Chattogram city today.

The injured are Bilkis Begum, 28; Josna Begum, 28; Sathi Akhter, 17; Jannat, 8; and Kainat, 3, of North Shikalbaha Godar Par area of Karnaphuli Upazila.

Nurul Alam Ashek, in-charge of the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital police outpost, said the gas cylinder of the vehicle exploded when it reached near Shah Amanat Bridge area around 12:45 pm, leaving five members of the family injured.

Later, they were taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, where they are now receiving treatment at the burn unit, he said.