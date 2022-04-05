Gas crisis to improve by Tuesday evening: Ministry 

The ongoing gas crisis is likely to ease as production from the Bibiyana gas field will reach 1,100 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) sometime around Tuesday evening.

Besides, output from the gas field has already improved to 1,010mmcfd against the regular production of 1,200mmcfd, said a press note issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

The ministry thanked and expressed gratitude to the consumers for their patience during this time of crisis.

Meanwhile, gas shortage persisted across Bangladesh for the third day today as the country's largest gas field failed to resume production at full capacity.

Consumers in many areas in Dhaka and elsewhere complained they are not getting gas which forced them to look for alternatives to cook meals during the holy month of Ramadan.

Bibiyana gas field has 26 wells that produce around 1,250mmcf gas.

But the production dropped to 888mmcf on Sunday as the six wells had to undergo emergency maintenance.