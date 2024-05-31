Garo Chattra Sangathan demands exemplary punishment for accused in Garo child rape case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 03:03 am

It demanded swift action from the authorities

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Garo Chattra Sangathan (BAGACHHAS), a platform for students of Garo community, has called for exemplary punishment for the accused of the rape of a Garo indigenous child in Sherpur's Jhenaigati upazila.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday (30 May), BAGACHHAS President John Jethra and General Secretary Alik Mri strongly condemned the incident and demanded swift action from the authorities.

On Tuesday afternoon, the young girl was collecting firewood near her home in a border village of Jhenaigati upazila when she was allegedly raped by Fahim, a local youth.

Later, the police arrested Fahim, son of Ershad Ali of Halchati village.

According to police sources and the victim's family members, a rape case was filed at Jhenaigati Police Station.

The victim's family also reported receiving threats from Fahim's family to withdraw the case.

