Garment workers stage protest near owner’s house in Uttara for arrears

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:25 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M

Hundreds of garment workers have staged a sit-in protest outside the house of a factory owner in the capital's Uttara, demanding their due salaries.

The protestors are employees of Dynasty Sweater (BD) Ltd, Millennium Sweater Ltd and Dynasty factory in Ashulia, Savar.

The workers took position in front of the factory owner's house in Uttara Sector-3 since Tuesday (18 October) noon, Uttara West Police Station OC Mohammad Mohsin told The Business Standard.

"Our team is working there. We have spoken to both parties. They told us they will resolve the matter through the BGMEA," the police official added.

He also said the workers claimed that the owner, Zahid Hossain, sold the sweater factory, and their salaries were not paid.

Owner Zahid Hossain alleged that the workers made the move with the help of a third party.

"For the past three days, they have not done any work even though they reported at the factory. I was forced to stop the works. The matter has been reported to the relevant government agencies. Besides, their bonuses are not pending, all paid," he added.

Garment workers / protest / Uttara / arrears / salaries

