Garment workers being cheated by new wage policy: Workers and Employees Federation

Bangladesh Garments Workers and Employees Federation (BGWEF) has termed the decision to set the minimum wage for garment workers at Tk12,500 unacceptable, demanding the announcement of a minimum wage of Tk23,000.

"Garment workers have been cheated by the new wage policy, which will not fulfil the workers' demands," said a statement signed by BGWEF President Kamrul Ahsan and General Secretary Bacchu Mia.

The announced minimum wage will not compensate for the abnormal increase in the cost of essential goods, and the rise in living expenses, and this will not address the workers' real wage needs. It is only a 15% raise considering the inflation, they said.

Despite an average annual inflation rate of 10%, the workers' yearly increment is set at 5%, aimed at lowering their earnings, reads the statement.

BGWEF also urges the Ministry of Law to reconsider workers' wages before final approval.