Garment owner turns to cattle farming in pandemic

Last year when machines in his factory came to a standstill and all workers returned home to comply with the restrictions of the first countrywide Covid shutdown, Rakibul Alam Chowdhury spent time alone in his office ruminating over an unpredictable future. Then the idea of opening a cattle farm struck him.

The farm just beside his garment factory of RDM Group in Bayazid thana of Chattogram began with only two cows. With time, it has been expanded over a land of 30 kathas and turned into a ranch with 125 bulls and four cows.

"I hope I will be able to sell 88 bulls in the upcoming Eid-ul- Azha," said Rakibul, chairman of RDM Group and vice president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Uni Agro Farm has been fattening bulls of different kinds -- Sahiwal, Friesian and Friesian Cross Cattle -- for meat and rearing Australian cows for milk. Each cow gives about 20-27kgs of milk a day.

A bull at Uni Agro Farm is priced at Tk7 lakh for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha. Photo: TBS

Rakibul said he had initially thought of meeting the demand for milk in his own family. Later, it was made into a business venture.

He brought cattle from Rajshahi and Jessore at Tk1-1.5 lakh about 10 months ago. Every month, they gained 45 kgs to weigh about 6-17 mounds now. Already, 35 bulls have been sold.

As the factory resumed its operation after the shutdown in 2020, Rakibul decided to sell meat to 4,000 workers of his factory once a month at Tk100 less than the market price. About 100 more mounds of meat are sold in the market.

The farm is focusing on selling quality meat, which is why it follows local techniques to rear livestock, without medicine, Rakibul said.

"I am aiming to establish a farm of a larger size in a rural area in future," he added.

Meanwhile, people have started visiting the farm to buy sacrificial animals.

Cattle remain under two sheds. Entering the farm, visitors first notice Black Beauty having a strong, large body of 16 mounds. Rakibul set the price at Tk8 lakh. Standing next to Black Beauty is Sundori of dark red colour.

Workers at the farm say Sundori is aggressive and it is difficult to bring it under control. Sundori is priced at Tk 7lakh

Mohammad Alamin, an employee of Uni Agro Firm, said every cow or bull was fed about 30kgs of food twice a day.

"Since the factory is located just beside the farm, we bath them three times a day to maintain cleanliness," he said.

"I felt good after a tour around the place. It is a very good initiative. I am hoping to buy my sacrificial animal from here this time," said Ali Ashraf, a businessman.

To arrange cattle feed, Rakibul cultivated corn on 4 acres of land in his village. The maintenance cost of the farm is about Tk8 lakh a month.

Rakibul said his rural roots had encouraged him to go for farming. Besides, he had studied how to rear animals on the Internet.

"The demand for meat and milk is huge in the country. The unemployed but educated youth in search of jobs should rear animals to generate income. The government is offering incentives in this sector."