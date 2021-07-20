Garbage trucks will dump more waste in front of any house where waste is found, Mayor Atiqul warns

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said that if someone leaves the waste of sacrificial animals in front of their house, more waste will be dumped there by the city corporation's garbage truck.

The Dhaka North mayor made the remark at a programme organised to hand over life saving medical equipment, including high flow nasal cannula, to the Covid dedicated hospital in the capital's Mohakhali area.

The mayor said the waste of sacrificial animals would be removed within 24 hours with the sincere cooperation of all, including local councilors, on the day of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that a total of 11,508 workers of Dhaka north will be engaged in the work of removing the waste of sacrificial animals under a special cleaning programme.

He said a control room has been set up at Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan to facilitate the work of waste removal.

The DNCC mayor said ward councilors have already distributed 6.5 lakh waste bags, 50 metric tonnes of bleaching powder and 1,005 cans of five liter capacity Savlon among the city dwellers so that an unhealthy environment is not created by sacrificial animal waste.