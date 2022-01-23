Garbage truck kills woman in the capital's Mohakhali area

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 09:48 am

Garbage truck kills woman in the capital's Mohakhali area

The deceased was identified as Shikha Rani Gharani

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A woman in the capital's Mohakhali area was killed after a garbage truck hit her on Sunday (23 January).

The deceased was identified as Shikha Rani Gharani. 

According to witnesses, the accident took place at around 2am; Shikha was cleaning the road near the Mohakhali flyover and was hit by a garbage truck. 

Police have not yet identified the vehicle.

The deceased's body has been kept in Suhrawardy Medical College.

