Gangaburi: Brihatta Art organises art exhibition on heritage of Buriganga River

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 06:27 pm

Related News

Gangaburi: Brihatta Art organises art exhibition on heritage of Buriganga River

Brihatta Art Foundation to present the ‘Gangaburi’ exhibition that intricately blends the rich heritage of the Buriganga River with contemporary artistic expressions

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 06:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Brihatta Art Foundation has recently organised the 'Gangaburi' exhibition that intricately blends the rich heritage of the Buriganga River with contemporary artistic expressions.

Taking place at the Brihatta Art Foundation in Hazaribagh, the exhibition is a manifestation of 'Parampara' (Tradition), safeguarding and enlivening the river's narratives, reads a press statement on Thursday (21 December).

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The exhibition has started and will continue till 30 December 2023.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The exhibition has been organised in collaboration with the European National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) Bangladesh, and supported by organisations like Alliance Française de Dhaka, British Council Bangladesh, Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, EU Delegation in Bangladesh, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, and the Embassy of Spain in Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Curated by Shehzad Chowdhury, 'Gangaburi' spotlights the works of seven distinguished Bangladeshi artists: Aminul Islam Ashik, Anannya Mehpar Azad, Ahmed Rasel, Kazi Sydul Karim Tuso, Md. Khairul Alam (Shada), Nur A Alaa Siddique, and Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury. Their diverse artworks, ranging from sculptures to installations and paintings, narrate the storied past and evolving present of the Buriganga, capturing its essence and the city's collective journey with water.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Inspired by the river's profound stories and the song 'Gangaburi' by Kafil Ahmed, this exhibition is a testament to the intertwined destinies of Bangladesh's natural heritage and artistic innovation. It symbolises the deep connection between water and life, echoing the river's role in the country's civilisation and the power of art in shaping environmental consciousness.

The exhibition invites people to explore Buriganga's history, challenges, and prospects for a revitalised future. It demonstrates how art can transform a once-polluted environment into a wellspring of inspiration and rejuvenation.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

People are invited to attend the exhibition to experience the unique fusion of art and heritage, where sacred narratives meet contemporary creativity. 'Gangaburi' is not just an exhibition; it's a communal commitment to rejuvenating the Buriganga, embracing everyone's identity as part of the water cycle.

The exhibition stays open daily (except Thursday) from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the Brihatta Art Foundation, Mukti Tannery (Building 1), Rooftop. The location is opposite to Gozmahal School. 

Exhibition / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

2h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

6h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

11h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

51m | TBS Stories
Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

36m | TBS Programs
Call money rate hits 11-year high at 9.13%

Call money rate hits 11-year high at 9.13%

1h | TBS Stories
Asia feels the sting of India's onion export ban

Asia feels the sting of India's onion export ban

2h | TBS World