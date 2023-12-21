Gangaburi: Brihatta Art organises art exhibition on heritage of Buriganga River

The Brihatta Art Foundation has recently organised the 'Gangaburi' exhibition that intricately blends the rich heritage of the Buriganga River with contemporary artistic expressions.

Taking place at the Brihatta Art Foundation in Hazaribagh, the exhibition is a manifestation of 'Parampara' (Tradition), safeguarding and enlivening the river's narratives, reads a press statement on Thursday (21 December).

Photo: Courtesy

The exhibition has started and will continue till 30 December 2023.

The exhibition has been organised in collaboration with the European National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) Bangladesh, and supported by organisations like Alliance Française de Dhaka, British Council Bangladesh, Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, EU Delegation in Bangladesh, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, and the Embassy of Spain in Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy

Curated by Shehzad Chowdhury, 'Gangaburi' spotlights the works of seven distinguished Bangladeshi artists: Aminul Islam Ashik, Anannya Mehpar Azad, Ahmed Rasel, Kazi Sydul Karim Tuso, Md. Khairul Alam (Shada), Nur A Alaa Siddique, and Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury. Their diverse artworks, ranging from sculptures to installations and paintings, narrate the storied past and evolving present of the Buriganga, capturing its essence and the city's collective journey with water.

Photo: Courtesy

Inspired by the river's profound stories and the song 'Gangaburi' by Kafil Ahmed, this exhibition is a testament to the intertwined destinies of Bangladesh's natural heritage and artistic innovation. It symbolises the deep connection between water and life, echoing the river's role in the country's civilisation and the power of art in shaping environmental consciousness.

The exhibition invites people to explore Buriganga's history, challenges, and prospects for a revitalised future. It demonstrates how art can transform a once-polluted environment into a wellspring of inspiration and rejuvenation.

Photo: Courtesy

People are invited to attend the exhibition to experience the unique fusion of art and heritage, where sacred narratives meet contemporary creativity. 'Gangaburi' is not just an exhibition; it's a communal commitment to rejuvenating the Buriganga, embracing everyone's identity as part of the water cycle.

The exhibition stays open daily (except Thursday) from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the Brihatta Art Foundation, Mukti Tannery (Building 1), Rooftop. The location is opposite to Gozmahal School.