Gang steals bluebooks of 1,500 buses to extort money, finally arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested a gang that stole the bluebooks of about 1,500 buses and had been extorting the bus owners for two years.

Gang leader Rakib alias Tufan, and his accomplices Shukur Ali, 28, Hridoy Hossain, 21, and Md Shamim, 25, were arrested from Bosila in Mohammadpur of the capital on Saturday (16 July).

Many registration certificates, fitness certificates and tax tokens were recovered from them, said CID Deputy Inspector General Imam Hossain at a press briefing Sunday.

During the initial interrogation, the arrestees admitted that they have been stealing documents of buses of transport companies including Mirpur Link, Shikor Paribahan, Khajababa Paribahan, Projapoti Paribahan, and Robrob Paribahan since 2020.

According to CID, gang leader Tufan changed 56 sim cards in the last 28 days to extort the owners.

The gang would steal mobile phones from different residential areas of Dhaka city. Using those they would call the bus owners and ask for Tk10,000 for each bus' document.

If they refused to pay the amount the gang would threaten them of setting fire to the bus or harming the drivers.

As the buses could not be operated on the roads without documents, the bus owners used to contact the gang members on the mobile numbers provided by them.

Then the ransom amount would often be reduced to Tk5,000 to Tk7,000 per vehicle.

After receiving the money the gang returned some of the vehicle's documents and withheld some.

Then they asked for monthly fees from owners of Mirpur Link, Khajababa and Bikolpo Paribahan on condition of returning the documents of the rest of the vehicles. In a bid to avoid hassle over paperwork, traffic cases and court proceedings the bus owners also obliged.

Fed up with their torture, the car owners reported the matter to different police stations in Dhaka and filed general diaries. In the last two-and-a-half years, more than 150 GDs have been filed.

Getting no result, the bus owners reported the matter to the CID.

The CID deputy inspector general said that a case has been filed with DMP's Shah Ali police station in this regard.

He added that there are at least five more members in this gang, and efforts are underway to arrest them.