Gang rape victim rescued after 999 call in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

UNB
16 March, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 10:08 am

A  young woman who was rescued after a 999 call filed a rape case on Tuesday against nine people in Cox's Bazar Sadar police station.

Four of the accused, who are named in the case, are -- Eidgaon upazila's Firoz Ahmed, Russell Uddin, Nurul Islam and Md Sharif. The other accused were unidentified.

Cox's Bazar Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Munir Ul Gias said that the written statement of the girl was recorded as a case on Tuesday noon.

The victim was sent to the One-Stop Crisis Center (OCC) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for a physical examination, he added.

According to the statement, Firoz and Sharif had earlier threatened the 24-year-old woman, and on Monday abducted her in a microbus from Cox's Bazar court area.

Feroz snatched gold ornaments and cash money from the young woman.

They took her to the house of Feroz's relative Fazal Quader in Baharchhara area of the city where she was raped by Firoz, Sharif and their companions.

The survivor said in the statement that her mobile phone was also taken by the culprits.

A man named Russell Uddin, claiming himself to be a police officer, threatened to sue her for human trafficking if she told anyone about the rape and later raped her too.

At one stage, the woman lost her consciousness due to gang rape when Russell and Sharif dragged her out of the house and fled.

Seeing this a person on the street immediately called 999.

Later she was rescued by police from the spot.

The victim has also claimed that Firoz and Russell Uddin are on familiar terms with the police, and questions the role of the police so far in the case. Besides, she has also been pressured for a settlement.

However, OC Munir said the names of four accused have been mentioned in the case. Police will launch an operation to nab everyone involved in the incident.

Bangladesh / Gang Rape / 999 / Cox's Bazar / violence against women

