Ganatantra Mancha organises road march demanding govt resignation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 02:22 pm

Related News

Ganatantra Mancha organises road march demanding govt resignation

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 02:22 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 

Ganatantra Mancha started a road march on Sunday (4 June) from the National Press Club towards Dinajpur to press home their 14-point demands including resignation of the government, and elections under an interim government.

This marks their first program outside of Dhaka after organising a march in the capital.

"We will be marching peacefully from here on foot to Matsha Bhawan, from there we will continue our journey by car. Our next destination is Gazipur, and we have a series of programs planned thereafter," said Biplobi Workers' Party general secretary and coordinator of Ganatantra Mancha Saiful Haque.

"Our aim is to complete this road march peacefully," he added.

According to the announced program, the first day will include holding the first rally outside Dhaka at Gazipur Chaurasta crossing at 11:00am and a rally at Karatipara bypass crossing in Tangail at 4:00pm.

The second day, 5 June, will consist of a rally on the Sirajganj Shaheed Minar premises at 11:00am and another at Mokamtala in Bogura at 4:00pm.

The third day's (6 June) programmes are a rally at Satmatha of Bogura at 11:00am and a second rally at Gobindaganj of Gaibandha at 4:00pm.

Finally, on Wednesday (7 June), the road march will culminate in Dinajpur, with a rally at Institute Square at 11am and another at Rangpur Town Hall premises at 4pm.

"We hope that there will be no violence or provocation from the government and the administration," Saiful added.

He further said, "Our objective is to peacefully conclude this road march by conveying the people's demands and safeguarding their rights."

The politician noted that the movement's future plans will be announced after its rally in Rangpur on 7 March.

Top News

Workers Party of Bangladesh / Rally / government resignation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shanta Forum: A new landmark on the cityscape

52m | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Interior decor tips: Top trendsetting background patterns and textures to use in office design

1h | Habitat
Louis Kahn (second from left) works on a model of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National Parliament House) at Dhaka in 1961.

A visual odyssey of the US-Bangladesh relationship over the last 50 years

1h | In Focus
Sudhir Baran Mazi. Illustration: TBS

'End the discrimination against us' A physical education teacher’s plea

1h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

19h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

20h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study