Ganatantra Mancha announces countrywide march on 11 Feb

Bangladesh

UNB
04 February, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 04:59 pm

Ganatantra Mancha, an alliance of seven political parties, has announced a march and mass campaign programme across the country on 11 February to press home their 14-point demand, including the resignation of the Awami League government.

Saiful Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party, announced the fresh programmes as part of the ongoing simultaneous movement from a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Saturday (4 February).

"We announce a nationwide march and mass campaign programme on 11 February, to realise our 14-point demand, including protection of voting rights, restoration of democratic rights, the resignation of this government, holding an acceptable election under a non-partisan interim government and reduction of prices of power, gas, and daily essentials," he said.

Apart from Ganatantra Mancha, Saiful hoped that BNP and other opposition parties and alliances who are on the simultaneous movement will also announce the same programme from their respective positions.

In Dhaka, he said Ganatantra Mancha will start march from Mirpur-12 at 10am towards Motijhleel via Farmgate, Shahbagh, and Paltan.

At the same time, Saiful said their alliance will observe a similar programme at the district and divisional levels all over the country.

He said people have started taking to the streets and they will not return home until the government is ousted.

As part of a countrywide programme of the simultaneous movement, Ganatantra Mancha arranged the rally, to push for their 14-point demand.

After the rally, the leaders and activists of the alliance brought out a procession toward Kakrail.

Meanwhile, BNP began a rally at 2pm in front of its Nayapaltan central office to press home their 10-point demand, including the resignation of the government and holding the next election under a non-party caretaker government.

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies started gathering Nayapaltan at noon to join the rally.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as the chief guest. He can announce a countrywide march programme on 11 February like Ganatantra Mancha.

BNP is also holding rallies in all other divisions of the country also to protest the hikes in power and gas tariffs and repression on the opposition leaders and activists.

Ganatantra Mancha / march

