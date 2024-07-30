Gana Jagaran Mancha welcomes ban on Jamaat-Shibir politics

Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected

The Gana Jagaran Mancha has welcomed the government's decision to ban the politics of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.

The parties will be banned by executive order within tomorrow (31 July), Law Minister Anisul Huq announced earlier today.

In a statement, Gana Jagaran Mancha mentioned that the ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance unanimously decided the ban on Monday (29 July) 

Jamaat-Shibir will be banned within tomorrow: Law minister

"We have come to know from the media that the government has taken initiatives to implement this decision. This was one of the six-point demands of the Gana Jagaran Mancha which started on 5 February 2013 demanding maximum punishment for war criminals and banning Jamaat-Shibir politics. Gana Jagaran Mancha welcomes the government's decision as it has accepted this demand after more than ten years."

"But the long delay from the government has brought the country to the brink of anarchy, and the people are the victims. It is really surprising that it took such a long time for the government to realise Jamaat-Shibir's terror, anarchy and militancy, despite the demands of Gana Jagran Mancha along with court verdicts. Banning their politics would have been more effective when the Election Commission deregistered the war criminal outfit in 2013 following a High Court ruling," Gana Jagaran Mancha's spokesperson Dr Imran H Sarkar said.

 

