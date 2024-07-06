Gaibandha flood: At least 67,000 families marooned but waters start receding

Gaibandha flood: At least 67,000 families marooned but waters start receding

However, locals claimed that the actual number of water-logged families will be more

Photo: UNB
After being battered by heavy rainfall and the onrush of water from upstream for the past few days, water levels of the Brahmaputra and Ghagat rivers in Gaibandha have started to recede from Saturday (6 July).

According to the Gaibandha Water Development Board, the water level of Brahmaputra River at Teestamukh point of Phulchhari upazila decreased by 4cm in the last 24 hours and was now flowing 84cm over the danger mark.  Besides, the water of Ghaghat River is flowing 34cm above the danger level even after decreasing by 4cm at the new bridge point of the district town.

Despite slight improvements, at least 67,729 families of 29 unions of Phulchari, Saghata, Sundarganj and Gaibandha Sadar upazilas were left marooned in the district, according to official figures.

However, locals claimed that the actual number of water-logged families will be more.

The people of these water-logged areas are struggling with children, elderly people and livestock. Shortage of drinking water and sanitation systems along with cow fodder has taken a dire shape.

As many as 70 schools in four upazilas of Gaibandha have been closed due to floods.

A total of 181 permanent and temporary shelters have been set up to accommodate the flood-hit people. Among them, there are 36 shelters in Saghata Upazila, 48 in Sundarganj, 23 in Phulchari, 24 in Sadar, 33 in Sadulapur, 6 in Palashbari and 11 in Gobindganj Upazila.

Khorshed Alam, deputy director of Gaibandha Agricultural Extension Department, said that 2,545 hectares of paddy, jute, corn, seedbeds and vegetables in 4 upazilas have been submerged in water due to ongoing floods. The sooner the water recedes, the less damage will occur. Otherwise, the crops will rot, he added.

Md Hafizul Haque, an executive engineer of Gaibandha Water Development Board, said that the overall flood situation in the district has remained unchanged due to incessant rain and the onrush of water from upstream.

Kazi Nahid Rasul, deputy commissioner of Gaibandha, said that so far, 3,050 packets of dry food, 165 tons of GR rice, and Tk10 lakh cash have been allotted to the flood-affected people of four upazilas.

In addition, 265 tonnes of rice have been kept in stock. Engine-run boats and speed boats are ready for relief distribution and rescue operations,  added the deputy commissioner.

Gaibandha / Flood / Bangladesh

