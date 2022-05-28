Gaffar Chowdhury’s body brought back home from London

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
28 May, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 12:21 pm

Related News

Gaffar Chowdhury’s body brought back home from London

TBS Report 
28 May, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 12:21 pm
Gaffar Chowdhury’s body brought back home from London

The body of the noted journalist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury has been brought to Bangladesh from London.

Remains of the "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano" lyricist reached Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Saturday morning.

A delegation which included Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Aviation Md Mahbub Ali, Awami League Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, and Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua were present at the airport to receive the body.

Bangladesh's national flag was draped over the body after it was taken off the plane. The government delegation then paid their respects to the departed writer by placing wreath.

His body will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 1pm to 3pm for the government to give a guard of honour and the people to pay their last tributes.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Dhaka University Central Mosque at 3:30pm, and then the mortal remains will be taken to the National Press Club for the journalists to pay their homage at 4pm.

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur at 5:30pm.

Chowdhury went to London in 1974 for his wife's treatment, thanks to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On 19 May, the veteran writer died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in London.  He was 88.

The Bangladeshi-British community and other admirers paid their last respects to Chowdhury following his first namaz-e-janaza held at London's Brick Lane Mosque the next day.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / 21 February / Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

1h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

2h | Wheels
Car myths that really need to go away

Car myths that really need to go away

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Foods that will prevent future famines

Foods that will prevent future famines

26m | Videos
Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Education at Tk1 changing lives, making dreams come true

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

An electricity bill that connects Brahmanbaria with Tripura

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products