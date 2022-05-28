Gaffar Chowdhury’s body brought back home from London

The body of the noted journalist and columnist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury has been brought to Bangladesh from London.

Remains of the "Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano" lyricist reached Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Saturday morning.

A delegation which included Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Aviation Md Mahbub Ali, Awami League Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, and Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua were present at the airport to receive the body.

Bangladesh's national flag was draped over the body after it was taken off the plane. The government delegation then paid their respects to the departed writer by placing wreath.

His body will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 1pm to 3pm for the government to give a guard of honour and the people to pay their last tributes.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Dhaka University Central Mosque at 3:30pm, and then the mortal remains will be taken to the National Press Club for the journalists to pay their homage at 4pm.

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur at 5:30pm.

Chowdhury went to London in 1974 for his wife's treatment, thanks to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On 19 May, the veteran writer died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in London. He was 88.

The Bangladeshi-British community and other admirers paid their last respects to Chowdhury following his first namaz-e-janaza held at London's Brick Lane Mosque the next day.

