Gabtoli underpass: Once a good initiative, now a symbol of neglect and nuisance

Commuters use brick-filled sacks to navigate through filthy stagnant water inside the underpass at the Gabtoli bus stand. Once a vital pedestrian route serving thousands daily, the underpass has become a symbol of neglect and poor maintenance by the authorities concerned. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Around noon on Sunday. Several people at the Gabtoli bus stand were seen putting their safety at risk by crossing the road over the 5-foot high railing of the road divider instead of using the underpass there.

Approached by this reporter, a transport worker named Rubel explained such reluctance to use the underpass, citing the unbearable stench and stagnant rainwater. "It's better to climb the railing, difficult as it may be, than to endure the foul smell inside the underpass," Rubel told The Business Standard.

Pedestrian Jainab Begum, who recently arrived from Kurigram, shared her distressing experience with TBS. "The underpass has a ghostly atmosphere with a dirty environment and dim lighting," she said.

Similar experience was echoed by numerous pedestrians who find the underpass a nuisance due to its long-neglected state. Commuters express frustration over the unsanitary conditions, citing health hazards and inconvenience.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

A visit to the underpass revealed makeshift shops and vagrants occupying the entrances. The stench inside is intense, with broken lights and accumulated dirty water attracting mosquitoes and flies.

Makeshift bridges of brick-filled sacks create long queues of people trying to navigate through the filth. The outside environment is equally dirty, with garbage and urine staining the walls, making the approach hazardous.

Once a vital pedestrian route serving thousands daily, the Gabtoli underpass has become a symbol of neglect and poor maintenance by the authorities concerned, local people said.

Despite numerous complaints from residents and commuters, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has shown little action toward addressing the issue, they said.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Environmentalists and urban planners warn that neglecting such infrastructure could have long-term repercussions on public health and the environment. They urge immediate cleaning and maintenance of the underpass to ensure it is safe and hygienic enough for public use.

The underpass, opened to the public in December 2014 following beautification efforts on it, now stands as a glaring reminder of the city's overlooked infrastructure woes, they say.

Ashraful Islam, executive engineer (civil) of Zone-4 at DNCC, told TBS, "If the underpass needs repairs, we handle them, but we can't undertake major works. I was unaware of its current condition. Now that I have the information, I will speak to my superiors and take action."

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Mujib Sarwar Masum, general councillor (Ward-9) under the DNCC, told TBS, "We don't have enough staff to manage the underpass."