Gabtoli cattle haat fined for ignoring hygiene rules

The capital's Gabtoli cattle market has been fined Tk 10 lakh for not paying attention to health rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam fined the haat authorities for not complying with social distancing and hygiene rules.

The mayor also stopped the sales for an hour.

The government relaxed the lockdown even during these coronavirus infections on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

However, the notification stipulates a number of conditions at the cattle market, including the movement of vehicles. It also said that if these conditions are not met, there may be punishment including a fine.