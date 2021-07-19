Gabtoli cattle haat fined for ignoring hygiene rules

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 04:58 pm

Related News

Gabtoli cattle haat fined for ignoring hygiene rules

The mayor also stopped the sales for an hour.

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 04:58 pm
Gabtoli cattle haat fined for ignoring hygiene rules

The capital's Gabtoli cattle market has been fined Tk 10 lakh for not paying attention to health rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam fined the haat authorities for not complying with social distancing and hygiene rules.

The mayor also stopped the sales for an hour.

The government relaxed the lockdown even during these coronavirus infections on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

However, the notification stipulates a number of conditions at the cattle market, including the movement of vehicles. It also said that if these conditions are not met, there may be punishment including a fine.

Top News

Gabtoli / cattle market / haat / DNCC / fine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses