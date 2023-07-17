G-20 summit an opportunity to join global decision-making process: Kamal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 10:10 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh's participation in the G-20 summit presents a unique opportunity for the country to be actively involved in the global decision-making process.

He expressed these views at the two-day G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India.

The minister led the Bangladesh delegation, including Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, participating in the summit as India, the host country, invited Bangladesh along with eight other countries from different regions as "guest countries".

Representatives from the guest countries will engage in various meetings held during the G-20 summit.

The G-20 is an international economic alliance comprising 20 industrialised countries.

The alliance aims to bring together influential industrialised and developing nations to discuss key global economic issues.

Bangladesh has also received an invitation to participate as a "guest country" in the G-20 summit of heads of state and government scheduled for 9-10 September. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to attend the summit.

During the conference, Finance Minister Kamal highlighted Bangladesh's consistent progress and credited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's strong leadership for positioning the country as a development role model worldwide.

He expressed optimism about Bangladesh's potential future inclusion as a member of the G-20 alliance.

The theme for this year's G-20 Summit is "One World, One Family, One Future."

The finance minister emphasised the importance of sincere collaboration among nations to address the ongoing global economic crisis and acknowledged the significant role the G-20 alliance plays in achieving this goal.

