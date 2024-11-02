Future projects to prioritise feasibility, people's welfare: Adviser Fauzul

Feasibility study reports of future projects will be carefully scrutinised before receiving approval, Road, Transport and Bridges and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fauzul Kabir Khan said today (2 November).

"There will be zero tolerance for corruption, and only projects that benefit the people will be taken," he said at a seminar jointly organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB).

The adviser said efforts were underway to combat corruption and align development with the needs of the people.

He said, "The government has been focused on fulfilling the objectives set forth after the July uprising while acknowledging the significant debt burden left on the interim government, which poses a major challenge.

"We have destroyed the infrastructure of corruption and are committed to reducing it as much as possible through reforms," he added.

He said people's expectations from the government are extremely high.

"Many believe that we have magic wands in our hands. In reality, we have nothing — there's no money in banks. Politicians look forward to coming to power, and we too wish to return to our work."

The adviser acknowledged public frustration regarding corruption in the power and energy sector, as well as rising gas and electricity prices.

The seminar was moderated by the General Secretary of BSRF Masudul Hoque, and a welcome speech was given by Fasih Uddin Mahtab, president of BSRF.

