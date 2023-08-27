Future of Bangladesh should be determined by Bangladeshis: Ambassador Yao

Bangladesh

AKM Moinuddin/UNB
27 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 01:51 pm

Related News

Future of Bangladesh should be determined by Bangladeshis: Ambassador Yao

“Our policy is very consistent – that China never intervenes in any country’s internal affairs,” he said

AKM Moinuddin/UNB
27 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 01:51 pm
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen: Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen: Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has reiterated his country's non-intervention policy and said the future of Bangladesh should be determined by Bangladeshis.

"Our policy is very consistent – that China never intervenes in any country's internal affairs," he told UNB in an exclusive interview.

Ambassador Yao said the upcoming election is an internal affair of Bangladesh.

China upholds Bangladesh's efforts to fend off external interference and maintain domestic unity and stability, so as to ensure development and revitalization, said the ambassador referring to what the Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the Johannesburg meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, he elaborated referring to what President Xi said at the Johannesburg meeting.

"China is full of confidence over the better future of Bangladesh as well as China-Bangladesh relations," said Ambassador Yao.

Currently, over 600 Chinese enterprises are functioning in Bangladesh, and tens of thousands of Chinese citizens are living and working here, he said.

According to Ambassador Yao, Chinese companies proactively undertake social responsibilities on boosting the local economy, protecting the environment, providing social services to host communities, helping create job opportunities, building capacity for manpower and promoting charity.

"With their contribution and efforts, the hearts of the two peoples are brought together ever closer," he said.

When asked about the interests of Chinese companies and citizens in the context of a heated political environment, Yao replied that the Chinese people are here for friendship and joint development with Bangladeshi people.

"Their safety and security should surely be guaranteed, and their lawful interests should be protected," he said.

Bangladesh Election Commission is making preparations for the next national election which is likely to be held in December this year or January next year.

During his first interview since his arrival in Dhaka late last year, the Chinese ambassador touched upon issues related to trade and investment, the Global Development Initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, people-to-people relations, and opportunities ahead.

Top News / Politics / China

China / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh