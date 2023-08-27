Future of Bangladesh should be determined by Bangladeshis: Ambassador Yao

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has reiterated his country's non-intervention policy and said the future of Bangladesh should be determined by Bangladeshis.

"Our policy is very consistent – that China never intervenes in any country's internal affairs," he told UNB in an exclusive interview.

Ambassador Yao said the upcoming election is an internal affair of Bangladesh.

China upholds Bangladesh's efforts to fend off external interference and maintain domestic unity and stability, so as to ensure development and revitalization, said the ambassador referring to what the Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the Johannesburg meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, he elaborated referring to what President Xi said at the Johannesburg meeting.

"China is full of confidence over the better future of Bangladesh as well as China-Bangladesh relations," said Ambassador Yao.

Currently, over 600 Chinese enterprises are functioning in Bangladesh, and tens of thousands of Chinese citizens are living and working here, he said.

According to Ambassador Yao, Chinese companies proactively undertake social responsibilities on boosting the local economy, protecting the environment, providing social services to host communities, helping create job opportunities, building capacity for manpower and promoting charity.

"With their contribution and efforts, the hearts of the two peoples are brought together ever closer," he said.

When asked about the interests of Chinese companies and citizens in the context of a heated political environment, Yao replied that the Chinese people are here for friendship and joint development with Bangladeshi people.

"Their safety and security should surely be guaranteed, and their lawful interests should be protected," he said.

Bangladesh Election Commission is making preparations for the next national election which is likely to be held in December this year or January next year.

During his first interview since his arrival in Dhaka late last year, the Chinese ambassador touched upon issues related to trade and investment, the Global Development Initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, people-to-people relations, and opportunities ahead.