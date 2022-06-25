Future of Bangladesh hinges much on Padma Bridge: Joy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 09:21 am

Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said Padma Bridge is a symbol of pride and dignity of Bangladesh.

"Padma Bridge is not just an engineering masterpiece but a symbol of pride and dignity of Bangladesh as well. All the people of this country equally share this glory," he said Friday night sharing a video from his verified Facebook account. 

Joy said the future of Bangladesh hinges much on this bridge.

This bridge has connected around one-third of Bangladesh's land area, entangled with rivers, to the capital, he said. 

Consequently, Joy said, it will catalyze the local and international trades of Bangladesh. 

In addition to transforming the economic footing of around 50 million people of the South-west part of the country, Joy said, it will also ensure a rise in the national income, meaning GDP, by at least 1.5%, a paradigm shift for the entire Bangladesh. 

"Padma Bridge with my money, Padma Bridge for Bangladesh," he added. 

