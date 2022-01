A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Baridhara J-block near Vatara Police Station on Sunday (23 January).

The fire started at 4:25pm on road no 5 of Baridhara J-Block, Rojina Akter, duty officer at the control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard.

Six firefighting units are trying to douse it, she added.

The cause behind the fire and the extent of damage have not been determined yet.