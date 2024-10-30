Full-time administrators for city corporations, others soon: Adviser Ariff

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Adviser AF Hassan Ariff speaks at a meeting with the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat on 30 October 2024. Photo: UNB

The government has planned to appoint "full-time administrators" for city corporations, municipalities, and upazila parishads to ease the challenges faced by service seekers, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Adviser AF Hassan Ariff announced today (30 October).

He said this while speaking at a meeting with the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat.

The adviser explained that government officials were temporarily assigned to manage city corporations, zilla and upazila parishads, and municipalities following the removal of local representatives.

With the goal of improving public service delivery, full-time administrators will now be appointed for these organisations, he added.

Speaking about the current temporary administrators, Ariff noted, "There are often delays in services due to a lack of sufficient manpower. We are addressing this issue. Very soon, you will see that we are moving towards appointing a full-time administrator. This is currently under consideration."

He emphasised that it is challenging for a single administrator to provide all necessary services in large city corporations, upazilas, zilla parishads, or municipalities.

"There is a need for a full-time administrator to ensure consistent oversight and fulfil all responsibilities," he said. "We are actively working on this, and you will receive updates soon."

BSRF President Fasih Uddin Mahtab chaired the meeting while its General Secretary Masudul Hoque conducted it.