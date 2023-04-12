Full rehabilitation for Bangabazar traders after Eid: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 02:01 pm

Full rehabilitation for Bangabazar traders after Eid: Mayor Taposh

File photo
File photo

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh has said full rehabilitation of Bangabazar fire affected traders will be ensured after Eid.

"Our aim was to start business activities today, and we have been able to do that. Around 3,845 people will gradually be rehabilitated," said the mayor on Wednesday (12 April) as traders resumed business operations with makeshift shops in the area.

The corporation will donate Tk2 crore today to aid the businessmen, Taposh said.

Tk303cr financial loss estimated in Bangabazar fire

Every affected trader will get a shop, said the mayor, adding, the FBCCI, DCCI and Bangabazar Shop Owners Association will decide on how to rehabilitate the affected traders completely.

Earlier on 11 April, ​​​​​the financial loss from the devastating fire that burned down Bangabazar Complex Market is estimated at Tk303.05 crore, according to the probe report of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The report of the investigation committee of Dhaka South City, which was formed to investigate the cause of the fire in Bangabazar on 4 April and assess the extent of damage, said that the fire may have been caused by cigarette or coil fire.

 

