Fulfilling five key factors a must for innovative Bangladesh by 2041: Experts

Materialising "Vision-2041" needs to be based on innovations, leveraging existing opportunities, efficient use of advanced technology, data-based planning and public-private partnership, experts said on Wednesday.

They set forth the suggestions after the high-level panel discussion titled "Imagining Bangladesh in 2041" arranged by a2i, moderated by its Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury, said a press release.

As a panellist, Sir Geoff Mulgan, CBE, Professor of Collective Intelligence, Public Policy and Social Innovation at University College London, said "Many existing jobs are going to cease soon, primarily labour-intensive jobs. Emphasis should be placed on the use of data and technology-based skills development to adapt and prepare for future-oriented workplaces. "

"Bangladesh as a nation has been able to build its capacity. They have been able to properly utilise the intellectual capacity of the people of the country," he adds.

Addressing Bangladesh's achievements in the last 12 years, LDC graduation, SDG targets and 2041 targets, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Our government's goal is to make Bangladesh a knowledge-based economy by 2041. Focusing on this, we want to transform Bangladesh into a smart and innovative nation."

Moreover, Mei Lin Fung, chair & cofounder of People Centered Internet in the United States; Dr Ruhul Abid, an associate professor at Brown University, founder of Health and Education for All (HAEFA), and nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2020; and Rudmeela Nawshin, founder and CEO of ConfigVR and ConfigRbot were also present as panellists.

Talking about ensuring means to eliminate the digital divide by 2041, Mei Lin Fung, chair & cofounder of People Centered Internet in the United States, said "The key element of eliminating digital divisions is to try to address the feedback of citizens."

"We must emphasise on partnerships to realise the future that we dream of. This is the best way to eradicate the digital divide. If these feedbacks can be addressed, it will become a game-changer for the digital future of Bangladesh so that every citizen of the country can be within the digital development," she adds.

Professor Ruhul Abid talked about the use of technology in the field of healthcare and the importance of public-private partnerships to adapt to the challenges that will come by 2041.

He said "The government needs to create an environment where private companies can innovate and increase their competitiveness. The government can take the lead in data management."

"Healthcare has to become affordable for everyone. If healthcare is not easily available, no one will be able to take this service and public-private partnership will play a key role in making it a success," he adds.

Rudmeela Nawsheen said, "Robots have been helping people in almost all types of factories for a long time. Robots are highly efficient and have a very low-risk rate associated with them. Collectively, AR-VR and robotics can become much more powerful and create better opportunities."

"We need to harness our brains to control technological advances and create employment opportunities in these areas. If we move forward collectively towards 2041, a lot is waiting not only for Bangladesh but for the whole world," she adds.

Bangladesh has stepped into the digital era this year and is poised for LDC graduation by 2026, and planning to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. However, the country's ultimate mission is to become a poverty-free, equitable, high-income country by 2041.