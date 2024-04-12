Fulbiju for Pahela Baishakh: Ctg hill tracts float flowers away bidding farewell to old year, welcoming the new 

The air was filled today (12 April) with anticipation as the Chittagong Hill Tracts organised Fulbiju, the jewel of the Biju festival, a celebration that marks the dawn of a new year, brimming with renewal, hope, and prosperity. Photo: TBS
The air was filled today (12 April) with anticipation as the Chittagong Hill Tracts organised Fulbiju, the jewel of the Biju festival, a celebration that marks the dawn of a new year, brimming with renewal, hope, and prosperity. Photo: TBS

The air was filled with anticipation today (12 April) as the Chittagong Hill Tracts organised Fulbiju, the jewel of the Biju festival, a celebration that marks the dawn of a new year, brimming with renewal, hope, and prosperity.

On this occasion, hundreds of people from the Chakma and Tanchangya communities performed the ritual of floating flowers in the Sangu River in Bandarban this morning. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Through this, they bid farewell to the passing year and welcomed the new year, said Happy, a local resident of the area.

Suchitra Tanchangya, former female vice chairman of Bandarban Sadar Upazila, who came to float flowers, said, "It is our tradition to worship with flowers in the river. The Tanchangya community celebrates Vishu festival on 12 April every year. This morning, I floated flowers in the river and said a prayer for myself, my family and everyone."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

There are 11 communities living in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Except for Bom, Pankhwaa and Lusai, the people of other communities join in on these celebrations.

The Chittagong Hill Tracts come alive during the Biju, Boisu, Bishu, Bihu, Sangrai, and Bangla New Year celebrations, with the lush hills and valleys painted in vibrant hues of festivities. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, a four-day programme has been announced from 12-16 April in Bandarban to celebrate the Marma's new year celebration Sangrai, said Mangmansingh Marma, president of Bandarban's celebration council and ward-5 councillor.

