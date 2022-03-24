Fugitive murder case convict held in city after 22 yrs

The Anti-Terrorism Unit of Bangladesh Police arrested a fugitive convict in a murder case from the city's Khilkhet area early Thursday.

The arrestee was Md Anwar Hossain, 55, of Dinajpur district. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in 2005.

Tipped off, a team of ATU conducted a drive in Barua Bazar area in Khilkhet around 12:30am, according to a media release of Bangladesh Police.

In 2000, Anwar killed his second wife Alfatun alias Alta Begum and went into hiding. He had been staying in different areas of Dhaka hiding his identity for 22 years.

During primary interrogation, the arrestee confessed to his involvement with the crime, said the release.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, It added.