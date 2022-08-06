Fuel price spike merciless, unprecedented: GM Quader 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 04:37 pm

The government's decision to increase the price of fuel is cruel and unprecedented and it will devastate people's lives, said Jatiya Party Chairperson and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, GM Quader.

The decision proves that the government has no compassion for the people of the country, said a written statement Saturday (6 August). 

The cost of transportation and daily commodities will rise several times as the price of fuel oil rises. It will also hamper the export industry, which leads the country's economy in dire straits, added GM Quader. 

Public transport shortage grips commuters across Bangladesh after fuel price hike

The leader of the party asked the government to reconsider its decision to raise the price of fuel oil.

The government has increased fuel oil prices by 42.5% to 51.6%, the highest in 20 years, dealing a big blow to people already overwhelmed by skyrocketing prices of essential goods amid record inflation.

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

On Friday night, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135.

The government announced the hike when oil prices in the international market are on a downward trend. Brent crude price on Friday was $95.50 per barrel. It had gone as high as $129 per barrel several weeks back.

