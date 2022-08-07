Fuel price hike will impact economy negatively: Dhaka Chamber

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Fuel price hike will impact economy negatively: Dhaka Chamber

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 10:12 pm
Fuel price hike will impact economy negatively: Dhaka Chamber

The gas price increase in June and the fuel oil price hike on Saturday will have an immediate negative impact on transportation, essential commodities, and electricity, said the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Sunday.

The government increased the price of all refined fuel oil products by 42.5% to 52% on Saturday, where the price of petrol and octane increased 51.1% and 51.7%, respectively.

Diesel is the most consumed fuel in the country, accounting for around 73% of the country's total fuel consumption. Around 90% of the transportation sector is dependent on diesel. Octane and petrol-powered vehicles will also have to bear the increased cost, said DCCI in a press statement, adding, "This will also increase domestic freight cost and will eventually lead to higher prices of essentials across the country."

The government has increased the price of all fuels despite the gradual fall in global energy prices in recent times, according to the DCCI.

The chamber feels that another major impact will be on the production cost of agricultural products as diesel is widely used for irrigation purposes.

"Recurring fuel and fertiliser price hikes will directly impact the production cost of agricultural products and gradually hamper food security and inflict further misery on public lives," said the chamber.

Manufacturing industries are already suffering due to electricity rationing as diesel and liquefied natural gas prices went high globally.

The chamber predicts a domino effect on the entire economy due to the price hike of fuel, in addition to the recent price hike of natural gas.

The cumulative impact of the price hike of fuel will cause inflationary pressure on the economy, raising the operating cost of all energy-dependent businesses and industries, the chamber warned.

It recommended austerity in consumption and reduction in fuel pricing as soon as it comes down in the international market given its negative impact on the economy, and said, "For ensuring long-term energy security, we need to frame out a long-term strategy as well as continue onshore and offshore gas exploration, assess energy mix and cost, and have more energy efficient electricity generation."

Top News

Fuel price hike / Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

16h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

1d | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

1d | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Is BPC really in loss?

Is BPC really in loss?

7h | Videos
Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

11h | Videos
Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla