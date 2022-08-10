Fuel price hike: LDA to rally towards PM office on 17 August

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 06:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) has announced that it will hold a rally towards the Prime Minister's office on 17 August if the decision of the fuel price hike is not reversed.  

Protests will also be held in front of district commissioners' offices across the country, LDA leaders said at a protest rally held in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday (10 August) against the fuel price hike.

United Communist League general secretary Mosharraf Hossain Nannu presided over the rally while Communist Party, Bangladesh (CPB) President Shah Alam, Samajtantrik Sramik Front's General Secretary Rajekuzzaman Ratan, and Democratic Revolutionary Party General Secretary Mushrefa Mishu spoke.

Leaders in the rally said the government increased the price of fuel when it fell on the international market. 

"All sectors, including industry, agriculture, and transportation, will be affected by the increase in fuel oil prices. It will cause extreme misery in public life," they said. 

Fuel price hike: Students arrange sit-in protest, demand BPC chief's resignation

The government last Friday increased fuel oil prices by 42.5% to 51.6%, highest in 20 years, dealing a big blow to people already overwhelmed by skyrocketing prices of essential goods amid record inflation.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135.

