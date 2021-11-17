Fuel price hike: How much can the govt subsidise? - PM asks

The government was forced to increase the prices of diesel and kerosene due to the hike in the international market, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The premier, while addressing the press at her official Ganabhaban residence on Wednesday, requested all to be more "rational" as there is a limit to government subsidies.

She said, "We provide subsidy for power generation. Our farmers are direct benefices of the government's cash assistance. We ensured cash aid to the marginalised population amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But there's only so much that we can do."

She further asked, "How much subsidy can the government provide? How many of us pay taxes?

"How will the government earn to keep development works running?"

"We all have to be more rational in this regard," she added.

The premier also said, "We are ensuring that people do not suffer. We are also aware of our responsibility towards the citizens."

"I could not come to power in 2001 as I decided not to sell gas to India via a US company," she added.

The press briefing began at 4pm at her official Ganabhaban residence.

The premier paid an official visit to Glasgow, London and Paris during 31 October to 13 November to attend the World Leaders' Summit at COP26, Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021, prize giving ceremony of the UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy at UNESCO headquarters, 41st General Conference of UNESCO, Paris Peace Forum, 75th anniversary of the UNESCO and other high level events.

France agreed to provide Bangladesh with €330 million - €200 million pandemic-time budget support and the rest for a sustainable water supply project – on the second day of Sheikh Hasina's five-day state visit to the European country.

During her talks with top French leaders, Sheikh Hasina also requested France to take the Rohingya issue to the UN Security Council as the country is a permanent member of the council.

The prime minister was described as one of the "dealmakers who will influence the outcome at COP26" in a BBC report.

"The prime minister of Bangladesh speaks on behalf of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, a grouping of 48 of the countries most threatened by climate change," the report read.

It described PM Sheikh Hasina as "an experienced and straight-talking politician, who will bring the lived experience of climate change to the COP."

"People like Prime Minister Hasina put a human face on climate change and can help world leaders understand what climate change already looks like," the BBC report quoted Dr Jen Allan, an expert in international relations from Cardiff University.

Sheikh Hasina returned home on 14 November morning after her two-week official visit to Glasgow, London and Paris.